Neuromorphic.io Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (NMP)

Neuromorphic.io (CURRENCY:NMP) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Neuromorphic.io has a market cap of $91,079.40 and $747.00 worth of Neuromorphic.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neuromorphic.io has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neuromorphic.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neuromorphic.io

Neuromorphic.io’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Neuromorphic.io’s official Twitter account is @neuromorphic_io. The official message board for Neuromorphic.io is medium.com/@neuromorphic_io. The official website for Neuromorphic.io is neuromorphic.io.

Buying and Selling Neuromorphic.io

