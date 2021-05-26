New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. 337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

