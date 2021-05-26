New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.06.

NGD opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after buying an additional 2,539,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

