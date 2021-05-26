New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGD. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,659,000 after buying an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.