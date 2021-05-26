New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

