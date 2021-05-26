New York Mortgage Trust’s (NYMT) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

NYMT stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

