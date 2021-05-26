NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

