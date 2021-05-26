Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Upgraded at Danske

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) was upgraded by Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NLFKF opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

Nilfisk Holding A/S Company Profile

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

