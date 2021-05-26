Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,276 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

