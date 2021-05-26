Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MSCI by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 1,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 107,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $465.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

