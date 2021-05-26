Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 808,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,277. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

