Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 450,546 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450,546 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,880,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,343,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,048,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

