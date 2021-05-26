Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nippon Paint from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.