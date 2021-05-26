Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.42%.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $545.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

