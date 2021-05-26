Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.