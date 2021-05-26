Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

NYSE:JWN traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,792. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

