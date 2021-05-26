Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,103.38.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.07. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

