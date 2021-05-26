Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.96

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $17.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 88,546 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $854.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,253. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,885,000 after purchasing an additional 492,367 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

