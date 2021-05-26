Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.85.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$40.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$29.70 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

