Northrop Grumman (NOC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/18/2021 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $478.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman ended first-quarter of 2021 on an encouraging note, with both earnings and revenues exceeding their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/30/2021 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $350.00 to $409.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $369.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $305,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 192.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

