Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,439.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,321.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,007.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

