Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $283.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,343. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

