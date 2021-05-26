Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.96. 31,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

