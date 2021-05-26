Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,409,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,998. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

