Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded up $13.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,352.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,658. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,371.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,218.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.