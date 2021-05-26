Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.37. 37,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

