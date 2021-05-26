Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,696 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 2.4% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xilinx worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

