NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend of $0.66

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6611 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.64.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

