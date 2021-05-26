NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Raised to $71.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWE. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.17.

NWE stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

