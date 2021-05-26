Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

