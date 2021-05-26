Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, an increase of 235,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,803,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NGBL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 7,802,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,022,273. Notis Global has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Notis Global Company Profile

Notis Global, Inc, provides services to the hemp and marijuana industry. It engages in the cultivation, extraction and product development. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Middletown, NJ.

