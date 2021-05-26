NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBUY traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $119.54. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,850. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.