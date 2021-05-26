NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $194.82 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $194.82 million and $19.48 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00078351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00958979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.02 or 0.09780126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00091679 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,182,253,192 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

