NULS Hits Market Capitalization of $62.18 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $62.18 million and $49.07 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00356107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00188268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.72 or 0.00848756 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032328 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

