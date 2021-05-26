Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Lookers stock opened at GBX 68.28 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.83. Lookers has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.37 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The company has a market cap of £266.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

