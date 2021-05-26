NuVasive (NUVA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

5/25/2021 – NuVasive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

5/13/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $80.00.

4/26/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NuVasive stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

