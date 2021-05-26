Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $62.55, but opened at $61.00. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 2,649 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,778 shares of company stock worth $33,890,742 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

