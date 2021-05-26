Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $350.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 324.55 ($4.24), with a volume of 1187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.23).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £586.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

