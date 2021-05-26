Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 747 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,381.66. 30,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,291.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,993.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

