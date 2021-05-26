Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. 81,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

