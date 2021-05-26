Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.78 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

