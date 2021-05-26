Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys Shares of 3,531 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.38. 1,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,631. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $205.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

