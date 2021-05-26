Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,497. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.