Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $324,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $113.78. 158,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

