Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases Shares of 6,784 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325,618 shares of company stock worth $92,550,001. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. 245,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,439. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

