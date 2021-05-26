Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $292.12 million and approximately $51.03 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00083192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.11 or 0.09800474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00091577 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 434,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

