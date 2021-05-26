Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,074. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 2.36.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,826 shares of company stock worth $17,383,383. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

