Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,600. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.90 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $135.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

