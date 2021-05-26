Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 448,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. 17,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $128.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

