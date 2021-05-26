Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 709 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 709 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.97. 19,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,488. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.44. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.